Ballingarry to honour 80 of its sons and daughters who fought in World War I

A Tipperary community is to honour eighty of its sons and daughters who fought - and many of whom who died - in World War One.

Ballingarry is proud of that legacy and will remember the seventy nine men and one woman who served during the Great War.

A plaque is to be unveiled in the village this Sunday with the names of all those involved.

Some died in the field of battle, more lived long lives after the war.

A committee, facilitated by Ballingarry Parish Journal Committee, was formed in April 2016 to oversee a project to produce a plaque to commemorate those from Ballingarry who served in WW1 over the period 1914-1918.

On Sunday 27th August 2017, they will unveil a memorial with eighty names which will finally give due recognition for the sacrifice that they made.

The ceremony will begin with a Remembrance Mass at 10.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, which will begin with a Cross being presented to the Altar for each name on the plaque.

The plaque will be unveiled on Main Street opposite the church at 11.30. Sincere thanks to Jimmy and Veronica Maher for permission to erect the plaque on their wall.

There will be representation from the Defence Forces, including Chief of Staff Kieran Brennan, a Colour Parade and Fionn the Irish Wolfhound. The Tri-colour will be raised and the Moycarkey Pipers will provide appropriate tunes for the occasion.

As this is a unique occasion there will be parking restriction on Main Street before Mass and until after the unveiling ceremony has concluded.

Arrangements have been made to provide alternative parking in Fennelly’s field beside the playground and church, in the GAA Club and Community Centre. There will be stewards directing traffic during this time.

The plaque has been designed and manufactured by Pat Murphy and Tommy Dermody from P. Molloy & Sons, Callan and the committee pays tribute to them for their help and assistance with the project.

There will be refreshments provided in the local Community Centre after the unveiling and all are welcome.