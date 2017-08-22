Breaking Tipperary accident: M7 reopens after single vehicle crash outside Nenagh

The M7 between Junction 26, Nenagh / Tullaheady and Junction 26, Birdhill, has reopened following a single vehicle crash at around 4.45pm this Tuesday, August 22.

The accident happened about two miles south of the Tullaheady junction when a car aquaplaned and crashed into the centre reservation before going into a spin.

Nenagh Gardai said the driver suffered minor injuries.

The motorway was closed for around 45 minutes while the accident was cleared.

Gardai say that motorists can expect some backlogs as they are using a rolling start to reopen the southbound carriageway. This means that a Garda car will travel slowly ahead of traffic until traffic returns to normal.

The Gardai are urging motorists to drive carefully and maintain a safe distance between themselves and the vehicle in front as the roads are slippy following heavy rain.