'Bloated' HSE bureaucracy is causing anger among parents

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said that confirmation of the ever expanding number of HSE Managers will lead to significant frustration and anger among parents and service users in County Tipperary.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after the latest statistics from the HSE revealed that it appointed three new managers for every week of 2017: “These numbers confirm what many of us have been saying for some time; that the HSE is a bloated bureaucracy that is draining significant levels of resources away from patient services.

These latest revelations about the seemingly endless production line of HSE managers come on top of the figures released in June which showed that there were 1,445 HSE Managers within the system in 2016 - an 8.9pc increase from 2015.

“Surely this money could be better used in offering more attractive employment terms to return those nurses who have been forced to emigrate.

“What is absolutely galling about this news is that it is occurring at the same time as the HSE openly acknowledges the chronic capacity issues affecting South Tipperary General Hospital and the fact that school-age disability psychology services are de facto suspended in Tipperary due to staffing deficits.

“There must be an immediate moratorium placed on the recruitment of managers within the HSE until a full examination is conducted about how and why so many of them are apparently needed.

“The Minister for Health and indeed the Head of the HSE now have serious questions to answer in terms how such vast amounts of public money is being ring fenced to cater for a cosy managerial class that are having zero effect on addressing the public need for adequate service provision,” concluded Deputy McGrath.