Tipperary urged to batten down the hatches as Met Eireann issues Status Orange thunder warning

Tipperary has been urged to brace itself for serious thunder activity later today with Met Eireann issuing a Status Orange warning for the entire country.

The warning was issued this morning and will be in place from noon to midnight.

It details "widespread thundery activity expected this afternoon and evening".

A Status Orange warning indicates weather conditions "which have the capacity to impact significantly on people."

The last thunder warning from Met Eireann was issued last July 18.

Meanwhile, people are being advised to keep dogs indoors during any thunder activity as they can be hypersensitive to the sounds and can exhibit fear.