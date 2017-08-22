Death of Margaret (Peig) O'Rourke, late of Bouladuff Post Office, at the age of 95

The death has occured of Margaret (Peig) O'Rourke, late of the Post Office in Bouladuff.

Ms O'Rourke, (nee Maher), who died in her 95th year, was predeceased by her husband, Jim.

Co-incidently, Jim died on the exact same date in 1979, August 21.

Margaret's death notice says that she died as would have wished, surrounded by the love and care of her family.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Mary; sons Donnacha, Jerome, Seamus and Paudie; caring sister of the late Maura, Kathy, Mick and Phil (Pallashill); in-laws, grandchildren, relatives, friends, carers and neighbours.

Margaret is reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch this Tuesday evening, August. 22, from 5pm to 8pm, arriving in St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Inch on Wednesday morning at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in Upperchurch Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning.

Fresh flowers only.