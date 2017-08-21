Bigger & better Dualla Show 2017 - a treat for all the family near Cashel, Co. Tipperary 

The Dualla Show 2017 kicks off on Sunday next, August 27th, just 5km from Cashel and promises to build upon the success of previous years with entertainment and shows to suit every taste.

The Dualla Show attracts thousands of people yearly from far and wide with its mixture of agricultural events, machinery, food stalls and kid's entertainment with a very special emphasis on affordability for young families. And all this set against the beautiful backdrop of the historic 18th century Ballyowen House.

Gates open to the public at 11am. Entry for adults is €15. Children 16 and under are free. Substantial car parking is available on site with just a short walk to the show grounds. Stewards will assist visitors on arrival.

This year the free family and children's entertainment is second to none with a *free* big top Circus running througout the day featuring clowns, jugglers, acrobats, daredevil tightrope walking and a host of other acts. The circus will perform four forty-five minute shows starting at 1pm so there's plenty of opportunity for everyone to see it!

And as if that's not enough, the famous Dualla Show "KidsZone" is back as usual with a secure and fully supervised area consisting of 10 totally free inflatables such as the Hip Hip Hippo Dome, Thunder Truck Obstacle Course and the Bungee Run! Free face painting will be available and there's also a play area with free toys for the younger ones.

Special guest this year is Chef Adrian, a young Irish chef from Cavan who is incredibly passionate about food and cookery. He's trained in some of Ireland's most renowned restaurants including Neven Maguire's Mac Nean House and Bon Appetit. He regularly hosts Cookery Demonstrations throughout the country and this year he'll be at the Dualla Show where he'll be demonstrating how to make healthy, great tasting food!

This year's livestock section has over 100 cattle and sheep classes. There are two new classes for Best Traditional Breeding female and Best Continental Breeding female plus a prize of €500 cash for the Best Pair in Show. In the sheep section, exhibitors will compete in ewe, lamb, hogget and ram classes with a highlight being the Champion Zwartbles.

For equestrian lovers, there will be a fantastic Dualla Show Grand Prix showjumping event running alongside all the usual SJI classes and the always popular Sportsman (amateur hunter) classes.

The incredible Tipperary Truck Show is also back again. Last year saw 380 trucks make their way to Dualla and this year looks set to top that again. Classes include Best Small Fleet (2-5 vehicles), Best Fleet (6+) plus rigid, vintage (pre-1990) and custom classes.

If you fancy seeing the best in Irish wrestling then look no further than than the superstars of Irish Whip Wrestling who bring their high flying thrills entertaining kids and adults alike. This brilliant event has some of the best wrestling action on show in Ireland today and is suitable for the whole family.

Also back again this year is the "show'n'shine" VAG Carfest - a dedicated Volkswagen Audi group car show that also includes Seat, Skoda and Porsche cars. This is a great opportunity to see some of the best in highly modified cars.

And if all that wasn't enough, there will be the regular thrills of the modified tractor pulling, competitive tug of war, auction, vintage machinery display, trade stands, artisan food stands and an impressive crash response re-enactment by Tipperary Emergency Services

Tipperary's finest emergency response members will be on hand throughout the day with some great health and safety demontrations.

Last but not least, this year's dog show is expected to be the biggest to date with classes open to all canines (mutt and pedigree) and will have two judges on the day to help get through the large number of entrants after things got a bit congested last year. Follow @duallashow on twitter or see the Dualla Show Facebook for updates.