Tipperary deaths Sunday 20th August

The late Billy Murphy

The death has occurred of Billy Murphy, late of Upper Friary Height, Carrickbeg and formerly of Marian Av., Carrick-on-Suir, and the Sandpits, Piltown.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

The late Patrick Byrne

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Byrne, Glenconnor, Clonmel.

Peacefully at St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel. Beloved husband of Geraldine and much loved father of Tommy, Patricia, Martin, Pamela, Alan and Deborah. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Tommy and Mick, sister Ann (Maher), grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late James Byrnes

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Byrnes, Ballyrobbin, Cullen, August 19th, 2017, James (Jimmy), predeceased by his brother Tom. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Sheila (Allis), son James and partner Frances, daughters Linda and Niamh, grandchildren Darragh, Keelin and Jamie, brothers John and Richie, sons-in-law James and Trevor, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Cullen. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am and burial in the local cemetery.

The late Michael Lynch

The death has occurred of Michael Lynch, Fantane, Borrisoleigh, peacefully at his home. Much loved and sadly missed by his daughters Aíne and Michelle, grandson Colm Michael and extended family.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Sunday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to the Sacred Heart Church for requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by interment in St Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.