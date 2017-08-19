Tipperary Deaths Saturday 19th August

The late Breada O'Meara

The death has occurred of Breada O'Meara (née Toomey), Glenconnor, Clonmel. At South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bill and sister Caith (Byrne). Beloved mother of Patricia, Dominic and Hazel. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, brothers Brendan, Sean and Denis, sister Maura (Briel), grandchildren Billy, Jack, Denise, Paddy, Josh, Dylan, Cormac and Freya, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Saturday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.



The late Johanna (Josie) Dunne

The death has occurred of Johanna (Josie) Dunne (née Mc Cormack), Kilvemnon, Mullinahone, on Friday 18th August 2017, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Josie, deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Dick, and Ray, daughters Agnes, Mary and Jackie; nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence Kilvemnon, Mullinahone from 5pm to 8 pm on Saturday 19th August with prayers at 8pm. Requim Mass Sunday, 20th August, at 11.30am at St Michaels Church, Mullinahone, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

House private Sunday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Tipperary Homecare Team.