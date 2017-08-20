Enjoy the Black Bull Threshing Festival in Sharavogue, Birr, next Sunday

Preparations for this year’s Community Threshing Festival at The Black Bull, Sharavogue, Birr are well underway.

As always it promises to be a fantastic day out with attractions to suit all the family both young and old. Admission is €5 for adults and children go free.

Over the past 15 years the Threshing Festival has grown from strength to strength. The key to the survival of the festival has been the incredible commitment of individuals and groups in the community. This year funds raised will go towards The Coolderry Central School Security Project as well as other worthy causes.

We will have our usual attractions on the day including old time threshing, pony and trap rides, sheaf pitching, pillow fighting, traditional music and dance, auction, and fittest family competition.

The ever-popular home produce and craft stalls are back where you can purchase some wonderful homemade goods. As always, we will have our dog show with 11 classes, entrants can register on the day at the dog ring from 1pm

A new attraction for 2017 is a show of music, song, dance and drama entitled ‘The Fair of Dingle’ at 3pm on the field. There will have a range of excellent catering onsite to suit all tastes including the traditional tea rooms, BBQ burgers, griddle bread and old-style colcannon. As always there will be a comprehensive vintage display of tractors, cars, trucks, stationery engines, farm tools and implements. There will be demonstrations of old time trades such as basket making and wood turning also. Anyone can bring items for the vintage display and must register on the field before noon on the day.

To start the year, we had a float in The Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival Parade recently, which we won best float. Thanks to all involved in making the float possible. In preparation for the festival we had the cutting of the corn with both horse drawn and tractor drawn binders.

The committee would like to thank Joe Dempsey and family who supply the corn each year without which the event wouldn’t be possible, thanks also to Jim O’Meara and family for the wonderfully restored binders.

The committee would like to thank all who continue to make the Threshing Festival a success each year, notably to our loyal sponsors, landowners and volunteers who come out each year to play their part. And to those who come and support the festival in such vast numbers each year.

So why not join us at the Black Bull on Sunday August 27th for a great day for all. Admission is just €5 with free ample parking on site. For more information find us on Facebook or email blackbullfestival@gmail.com