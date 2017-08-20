Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré - Leaving Cert results

Over 120 students received their Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied results as the Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré– 6th Year Graduates.

Student results were exceptional and the school provided additional support to students to help them with the new grading system introduced this year.

Students arrived to the school from 9.30am onward and were greeted by the Principal Mr Michael O’Connor and Deputy Principal Mr Jack Flynn to be presented with their results - a number of the teaching staff had also arrived to congratulate the students and wish them well on their way. There was great excitement as students were eager to find out how they got on after the long wait.

Students who aren’t sure of what they would like to do next are encouraged to consider Further Education courses to get a QQI Qualification through the range of courses available at Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré Department of Further Education which allows students many opportunities eg. to gain up to 400 college points and gain necessary skills which better prepare a young person for college life – many graduates also choose to use their QQI qualification to gain employment – with relevant knowledge and skills to gain employment and build a career.

Students getting their results are wished all the best of success and happiness however they pursue their dreams and use their talents with a solid educational background to take their place in any training endeavour, Institute of Technology or University in the world.

The graduates of 2017 are an extraordinarily talented group of young people and many teachers who had the pleasure to teach them during their five or six years often commented that they were a lovely group of people with great qualities of kindness and generosity.

They also worked hard to use the opportunities their teachers and school provided them with well and showed great gratitude in return.

These students have left behind a great legacy including how they helped improve the new library facilities, with beautiful décor and hand painted quotations, they also started an annual international student exchange programme which will continue to benefit students here and abroad, most notably though we will all remember the kindness they showed last years Junior students as a Cáirde Group, the wonderful work the Student Council, Prefects and Head Boy and Girls showing an example to all of us of what it means to be a great person in the big things and the small. Best wishes to all of you from Staff and Students of Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré.