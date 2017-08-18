Wedding breakfast at Thurles Farmers Market, Co. Tipperary

Thurles Farmers Market celebrated a first recently when they hosted a wedding breakfast for local man Eoin Dunne and his bride Yuri.

There have been many highlights down through the years at the market in Thurles Greyhound Stadium on each Saturday morning, but the latest one surely tops them all as Abbey Road native Eoin and his bride made their way to the stadium to toast their wedding.

Yuri from Kagawa in Japan and Eoin, son of Aileen and Seamus Dunne in Abbey Rd Thurles were the special guests and they enjoyed a great occasion with family members and friends.

The newlyweds travelled from Japan with their friends and family to celebrate their wedding on Irish soil.

The festivities on Saturday started with a wedding breakfast at the Thurles Farmers Market. Family and friends of Eoin and Yuri enjoyed the best of food and hospitality from the market cafe and joined in with the traditional Irish music from Anthony Condron, Greta and Cait Ryan ( The Mill, Upperchurch) and other magnificent musical contributors on the morning.

We at Thurles Farmers Market were delighted to welcome all and be part of such a wonderful occasion. Thurles Farmers Cafe and live music run every week from 9.30-12.30.

Come and meet us at the market.