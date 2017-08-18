Killenaive National School closes its doors for the last time at the end of August

Over a century of education in Killeen will come to an end on August 31 when Killenaive National School. closes.

The school is closing its doors because of a fall in pupil numbers.

According to the board of management this scenario is a stark reality facing some rural areas.

“Department of Education and Skills initiatives to tackle the rural school closure issue are urgently required. Schools are the living heartbeat of a community; their vibrant presence a symbol of hope. We hope that the school building will be used in the future,” they said.

The school held a farewell evning in June with a special Mass and members of the local community enjoyed looking at school photos on display. The school register, dating back to 1899, was also displayed.

At the evening, principal, Therese McCormack, acknowledged that the closure was a sad event for a close-knit school community but urged everyone to go forward in a spirit of hope with their happy memories of the school.

Martin Butler, chairman of the board of management welcomed all past and present teachers and pupils.

Mr. Butler spoke about his own time as a student in Killenaive and his fond memories of his schooldays.

He thanked the local community for their support over the years.

The last school day was Friday, June 23, 2017.