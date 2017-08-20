Tipperary farmers are cautioned on the importance of keeping their milking parlour clean

In all weather conditions, it is vital to keep good hygiene maintained within the dairy parlour and there are a number of ways of achieving a clean milking parlour.

Among those are, cold circulation cleaning using caustic detergents; hot circulation cleaning using alkaline / chlorine detergent / sterilisers and acid detergents or milkstone removers weekly hot wash routine (in conjunction with cold circulation wash).

For cold circulation cleaning using caustic detergents:

n rinse plant with adequate amounts of cold water (14 litres per unit)

n circulate an approved Milkstone remover (acid detergent) in nine litres of cold or hot water per unit 10 minutes (max)

n follow by circulating a caustic detergent wash with added hypochlorite or an alkaline-chlorine product in 9 litres per unit for 10 minutes.

n flush plant with 14 litres of cold water per unit prior to milking.

For hot circulation cleaning using alkaline / chlorine detergents / sterilisers

n wash jitters and outside of clusters (remove milk filter)

n rinse plant with 14 litres of cold water per/unit

n mix liquid alkaline chlorine detergent-steriliser in hot water (70-80 degrees Celsius) – nine litres water per/unit

n circulate for 10 min, retain if recommended for the second daily wash. (First five litres to waste)

n rinse immediately after main wash with 14 litres / unit of cold water

n ensure the system is drained before milking

FRS is running the Best Practice in Milking course to help farmers become more skilled in the milking parlour and covers good hygiene practice. The course was developed by Teagasc, AHI (Animal Health Ireland) and FRS and has proven to be a great success for participants to date. The course runs over a two-day period and awards a FETAC Level 6 certification.

For further details on the Best Practice in Milking Course, contact Pat Reilly on 086-4634155 or visit www.frstraining.com/milkingcourse or www.facebook.com/milkingcourse

To find out more about Farm Relief Services, visit www.frsfarmrelief.ie or call FRS Roscrea on 0505-21166 or FRS Cahir on 052 7441 598.