Tipperary love stories begin at Nenagh Macra's First Dates evening

First Dates is coming to Nenagh for the first time this September, hosted by Nenagh Macra in conjunction with the Peppermill Restaurant, Kenyon Street.

Based on the TV programme, individuals can enter in the hope of being matched for a dinner date on September 28. If you are lucky enough to be matched, the couple will enjoy a glass of Prosecco on arrival followed by a two-course meal and music in Nenagh's award winning restaurant.

This fantastic experience is open to everyone over the age of 18 and the total cost is €30.

Email firstdatesnenaghmacra@gmail.com for an application form or message Nenagh Macra on Facebook for more information.

The closing date for applications is September 15.

You never know, love could be in the air and you may just find your perfect match!

Pictured above at the launch are, Caoimhe Egan, Chairperson North Tipperary Macra na Feirme,Thomas Kelly, Sheila Ryan, Tipperary Rose, Martin Gerard Gleeson, Chairperson, Nenagh Macra na Feirme and Cathal Tighe