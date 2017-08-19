Nenagh fails to cash in on community grant scheme for Tipperary organisations

The Nenagh Municipal District Council had the lowest number of applications in Tipperary for funding under the national Community Facilities Capital Scheme, it has been revealed.

Tipperary County Council received 107 applications in total, with Nenagh submitting 12 projects.

However, Cashel submitted 27, Templemore / Thurles had 26; Clonmel, 23, and Carrick-on-Suir had 19.

Consequently Nenagh MDC received just €7,836.72, the lowest amount under the scheme.

The highest went to Templemore / Thurles, with €16,326.50.

It was agreed that each of the Nenagh projects would receive €653.06. These are Borrisokane Community Sports Grounds, Borrisokane Town park Ltd, Cloughjordan Circus Club, Kilbarron Hall Committee, Kilbarron / Terryglass Historical Society, Nenagh Lawn Tennis, Puckane Anglers, Puckane Tennis Club, Riverstown Tidy Twons, Sean Lorra, Terryglass Improvement Association, Thomas MacDonagh Museum and Heritage Centre.