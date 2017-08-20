Organisers honour the four rescue 116 crew members with Run Medal

The Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Run has released details of their run finisher’s medal. The medal depicts a Sikorsky S92 Helicopter flying over the sea on a rescue mission. In the background are the numbers “116”, together with four flying doves honouring the lost Rescue 116 crew members, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, Winch Operator Paul Ormsby and Winchman Ciarán Smith.

The event is a 5k run in aid of two charities, Touching Hearts a children's charity and South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association takes place on Saturday 16th September at 10am.

Speaking about the medal one of the event’s organisers Captain Barry O’Connor said, “The doves are a touching tribute to our four colleagues who tragically lost their lives in the service of others on March 14th this year”

Niamh Fitzpatrick said: "This medal is a beautiful memento of what will be an emotional run in memory of Dara. To have a design that captures the helicopter and the four crew members is very special; this is a medal that Dara would be proud of"

Participants can register and find more information at dfrun.ie. The number of participants is limited and is filling up fast, so those interested are advised to register early to avoid disappointment.

If you can’t join us but wish to donate, you can do so at dfrun.ie

