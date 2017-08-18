From Littleton to Norway for Fr Joseph

On holiday with his family at Thurles Rd., Larry Ryan now known as Fr Joseph, has spent the last 25 years at the Cistercian monastery in Mellifont Co. Louth.

He has recently moved on a permanent basis to a new monastery, at construction stage, in Norway. It is a small community of two priests and two brothers with a fifth member on the way. The sale of homemade monastery cheese helps pay their bills. On a visit to our sixth century monastic site at Liathmore, associated with Saint Mocheomog, he discovered that cheesemaking on what were ancient monastic lands is being carried on by the Hayes family. Donal on behalf of the Tipperary Cheese Company gladly donated tubs of their soft cheese which Larry will share with his brothers in Norway.

Fr George Bourke in one of his final gestures as PP of Moycarkey-Borris-Littleton parish presented Larry with a copy the Pouldine School History which has an excellent article by Liam O'Donoghue on the history of Liathmore.

Larry met members of the local Legion of Mary and attributes his calling to the time spent helping at the Morning Star men's hostel in Dublin.

He takes with him the best wishes of our parish community.

For those wishing to contact him or spend some time on retreat, his address is Fr Joseph Ryan, Munkeby Mariakloster, Munkebyveger 310, Levanger, 7608, Norway.