Tipperary Deaths Thursday 17th August

The late Liam Devaney

The death has occurred of Liam Devaney, Hillview Drive, Thurles, and formerly of Lower Main St, Borrisoleigh. Lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Hannie, daughters Siobhan, Louise, Carolanne, Valerie and Claire, son Seamus, grandchildren, great grandchild, family members, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home Borrisoleigh on Friday August 18th from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart church Borrisoleigh on Saturday 19th for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by Interment in St. Brigid’s cemetery Borrisoleigh. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Noel (Joxer) Fleming

The death has occurred of Noel (Joxer) Fleming, Grawn, Ballinderry, Tipperary.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Home, Borrisoakne on Thursday evening, from 5.00pm to 7.30pm, arriving at Kilbarron Church at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 18th, at 11.00am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.



The late Thomas Martin

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Martin, Killeen, Templederry; and Nenagh. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh, predeceased by his loving wife Bridget and daughter Brigid. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary (Sloane), Eileen (Slattery) and Liz, sisters Alice (Ryan) and Winnie (Forry), sons-in-law Matthew Sloane and John Slattery, grandchildren Martina, Laura and Ella (Slattery) Robert, Brendan and Helen (Sloane), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am with Burial afterwards in Templederry New Cemetery.