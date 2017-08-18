Star Trek wedding cake created by Templemore's Zina

Star Trek fans Des Corbett (Thurles) and his new wife Tracey Ann (Templemore) are pictured giving the Star Trek salute before cutting their amazing Star Trek cake at their recent wedding.

Zina Kelly (inset) from Templemore was given the task of creating this show stopper of a cake. It took Zina a week to plan the structure but a month to source the material that was suitable and hygienic for a cake.

With the help of a carpenter a frame was built. Once the frame was complete it took about 7 hours to decorate the cake and install the lights.

According to Zina “It was one of the most enjoyable and elaborate cakes we have done.”