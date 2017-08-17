Hollywood actor visits Templemore

A Hollywood actor recently made the visit from his home in the US to the Templemore area, to meet up with his Irish relatives.

Peter Gallagher is an actor, musician and writer. Since 1980 he has played roles in numerous Hollywood films, including 'The Player', While You Were Sleeping' , 'American Beauty'' and The Last Debate.

He also played the character Sandy Cohen in the Television Drama series ' The OC' from 2003-2007 and had a recurring role as deputy Chief William Dodds, in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

He appeared on Broadway with Glen Close in The Real Thing, but first achieved fame in his role in Steven Soderbuergh's 'Sex, Lies and Videotape'.

He also starred as Sky Masterson in the 1992 Broadway hit revival of 'Guys and Dolls'. In 2015 he co-starred on Broadway in On The Twentieth Century.

His grandfather Denis O'Shea emigrated from Glenbreda, Borrisoleigh to America in the early 20th century. Because of the O'Shea connection he is a third cousin of the Delaney's in Clonmore, the O'Shea's from Templemore and Clonmore, the Bourkes from Dromard, the Fogartys from Loughmore, and the McGraths from Ballingarry.

He was delighted to meet all his relatives for the first time at Bourke's Filling Station Templemore recently.

He intends coming back next year with his family and hopes to visit the areas in Borrisoleigh where relatives lived and are buried.