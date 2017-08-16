Ballysloe Fundraising Walk and Cycle

The Tidy Towns committee of Ballysloe is preparing for a big fundraising walk, run and cycle on Friday 18th August at 7pm in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Ireland, Scoil Aonghusa Special School in Cashel and the local Tidy Towns group.

As there are a number of children from the area attending the school in Cashel along with some members of the community living with MS, Ballysloe Tidy Towns decided to make a donation to both of these very worthy causes. Last year the same event raised €2,000 for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Registration will take place in Hogan's Lounge from 6pm. €10 per adult and €5 per child. There will be a raffle and refreshments after the event. All are welcome to take part. You can run, walk or cycle (there is a longer route for cyclists). The only requirement is that everybody must have a high-viz jacket to take part in the event. If you are cycling then you will also need to wear a cycling helmet. The committee is keen to emphasise this, as safety for those taking part is key to it's success. The route is 8km from Ballysloe village to Gortnahoe village and back again.

Ballysloe Tidy Towns committee was set up in 2015 and have made a big different in the village with beautiful floral displays brightening up the area and all the roads in and around the village are spotless. The committee works very hard with very little funding. They have included fairy features in the village to encourage children to get involved with a youth tidy towns. The team is also working on wheelchair access to picnic areas to help everybody to enjoy the facilities and flowers.

If anybody has suggestions or ideas to further improve the village please make contact with Project Manager Dick Purcell.

For more information or if you want to make a donation you can contact the Tidy Towns committee through their Facebook page – Ballysloe Tidy towns or talk to a member of the committee - John Madden, Eamon Purcell, Patricia Purcell, Maggie Stokes, Seamus Lanigan, Matthew Pollard, Pat Hogan, Andrew O'Gorman, Philip Hogan, Dick Purcell, Susan Treacy, Emma O'Donahue, Mary O'Keeffe, Alicea O'Keeffe, Barth O'Keeffe, Jo Holohan.