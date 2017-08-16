Savour the taste of good food and local produce at Cappamore Show

Some of the best quality food and drink that Limerick has to offer will be promoted at this year’s Cappamore Show, which takes place this Saturday, August 19.

The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Limerick and Limerick City and County Council has invited more than 20 food and drink producers to the Limerick Food Experience marquee at the Cappamore Show this weekend, to showcase their products.

With an annual attendance of more than 6,000 visitors, the Limerick Food Experience will be an ideal location for producers to promote their goods.

The Cappamore Show is celebrating its 63rd anniversary and promises to be a great day out for those attending from near and far.

There over 60 trade stalls, showjumping, cattle and horse competitions, cookery craft and art competitions and numerous side shows - there is something for all the family at Cappamore Show.

In addition to the Limerick Food Experience marquee there will be two cookery demonstrations, from Tom Flavin Executive Chef, Limerick Strand Hotel and celebrity chef Edward Hayden.

Eamon Ryan, Head of Enterprise with LEO Limerick said: “We are delighted to be able to provide food and drink providers with an outlet to showcase their products at the Cappamore Show. Food and drink being produced here in Limerick is to an incredibly high standard and LEO Limerick and Limerick City and County Council are delighted to work with the Cappamore Show committee to provide such a platform.”

“As part of the Limerick Food Strategy it’s hoped that this Limerick Food Experience will be the first of many such events.”

Noel Gleeson, Vice President of the Cappamore Show Committee said: “This year’s Cappamore show is moving to a new location and we’re delighted to welcome the Limerick Food Experience to join all the other stalls at the Show. We’re confident the Limerick Food Experience will tempt even more people to attend the show.”