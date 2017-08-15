Irish Water submitting CPO's to progress Tipperary Water Scheme

Irish Water is submitting a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to An Bord Pleanála to acquire lands in the townslands of Giantsgrave, Lawlesstown and Rathronan in a bid to progress the Clonmel Regional Water Supply Scheme North Storage project, it confirmed today.

The project includes the construction of a new reservoir and replacement of over 4km of water mains for Clonmel Town and surrounding areas, which will benefit the northern parts of Clonmel Town and the surrounding areas.

This project is needed to increase the security of the water supply for businesses and residents in North Clonmel. The existing water infrastructure has an insufficient level of storage capacity and this project will increase storage capacity with the construction of a new a reservoir.

The works associated with the proposed development includes the construction of a new 4,000m3 capacity reservoir in the townland of Giantsgrave, a new control building, landscaping of the site, security fencing and surface water drainage, a new booster pumping station at Rathronan and over 4km of new water mains.

Commenting on the project Lisa Cogan, Irish Water Regional Lead, said “This project will improve the security of the water supply for the people of North Clonmel and surrounding areas. Once complete the new reservoir and water mains will provide a more reliable service for customers and support future economic development in the area”.

Capital investment in the region of €700 million per year is needed for a sustained period of several decades to address the poor condition of Ireland’s water infrastructure, Irish Water says. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan up to 2021. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5bn investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021 while achieving efficiencies of €1.6bn.