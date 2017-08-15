The Commons Past & Present exhibition

The Commons Past and Present Society are holding an exhibition of village life in The Commons in the 1950's and 1960's.

On display will be a model of buildings in the village at that time, a history of the life and times of people living in the area, old photographs of people and places and the village project work done by local children.

The exchibition will be held in The Old School, The Commons, on Saturday 26th August from 5pm to 9pm. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

For more information please see Facebook page: The Commons - Past and Present