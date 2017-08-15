Tipperary landowners urged to attend meetings on Hen Harrier Project

The Hen Harrier Project is running several farmer consultation meetings in Tipperary, Laois and Offaly during August to get opinion and ideas on the new results-based agri-environment programme open to participants in 2018.

This project is specifically targeted at farmers with land in Special Protection Areas designated for the protection of breeding hen harrier.

In Tipperary, Laois and Offaly, eligible areas include Slievefelim to Silvermines Special Protection Area and Slieve Blooms Special Protection Area.

The dates and venues are: Ballyfin Community Hall, Monday, August 21, 8pm; Templederry GAA hall, Tuesday, August 22, 8pm; Rearcross Hall, Wednesday, August 23, 8pm; Clonaslee Heritage Centre, Thursday, August 24, 8pm; Camross Community Hall, Monday, August 28, 8pm; Kinnity Hall, Tuesday, August 29, 8pm; Newport Community Hall, Wednesday, August 30, 8pm; Killoscully Hall, Thursday, August 31, 8pm.