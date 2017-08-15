Call for new Limerick to Rosslare motorway through Co. Tipperary

There should be a renewed push to ensure the N24 road connecting Limerick to Waterford is upgraded to a motorway bypassing Tipperary town, according to Councillor Eddie O’Meara.

The Fethard area based Councillor said it’s just as important to get the route upgraded from Tipperary town to Rosslare, as it is from Limerick to Tipperary town, due to the potential chaos emanating from Britain’s exit from the EU ( brexit ).

“If you exit through Dublin port, you’ll have to go through the British zone, and back into the Eurozone,” said Cllr O’Meara. “Whereas if you exit through Rosslare to Le Havre, Cherbourg, you’re still within the Eurozone, so you have no customs. It’s vitally important for exports, and common sense would say that’s the way to go.”

The motorway would bypass Tipperary town, currently struggling with heavy traffic and lorries in the town centre. Cllr O’Meara also said food exports are the lifeblood of Tipperary, and, including such big names as ABP in Cahir, Glanbia, and Dawn Meats in Waterford, all lie along this route to Rosslare. There are reports that a ferry company operating out of Rosslare, is in the process of securing ownership of a ‘superferry’ for a route to the Continent. “It would have twice as many trucks,” said Cllr O’Meara.

There should be a joint meeting with colleagues in Piltown Municipal District, New Ross, and Wexford, to explore the possibility of a joint delegation to government concerning the route.

“We (Tipperary Co. County) do meet with Piltdown regularly. It's now a question of coming together and upping the ante. To me, it's a no-brainer.”

Cllr O'Meara said a Tipperary delegation has already made representations to the Minister for Transport Shane Ross regarding the N24 from Tipp town to Limerick, but there needs to be a second delegation concerning Tipperary to Rosslare.

“There's a saving of €400m by going from Limerick to Cahir, rather than from Limerick to Cork. And another €400m would go a long way towards Waterford.”

Cllr O'Meara said that route would “open up access to the Mid-West and benefit everybody. It would be a massive construction project.”