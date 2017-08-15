Tipperary Deaths Tuesday 15th August

The late An tAthair Liam de Veale

The death has occurred of An tAthair Liam de Veale, St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Holycross, Co. Tipperary and the Diocese of Eldoret, Kenya, on August 13th, 2017, at St. Patrick’s, Kiltegan. Predeceased by his sisters Nóirín (Martin) and Eibhlin (Keogh); sadly missed by his sister Mairead (Ryan) (Littleton), his brothers Claus (Dublin) and Tomás (Holycross), his sisters-in-law Helen and Margaret, his brother-in-law Pat Ryan, his nieces and nephews, his grandnieces and grandnephews, his relatives and his Society family.

Reposing at St. Patrick’s, Kiltegan on Tuesday, 15th August, with removal to St. Patrick’s Chapel at 5.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery.

The late Bridget O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Gorman, Ballyboy East, Clogheen on August 14th 2017. Bridget (Breda), wife of the late Daithi, deeply regretted by her sons Paul, David, John, Eamon, Michael and Paudie, daughter Jane, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her twin sister Nell Halpin, nephews, nieces and her 17 gandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday for 2pm Mass in St John The Baptist Church, Duhill. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning.

The late Cyril Gillespie

The death has occurred of Cyril Gillespie, Roselawn, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary and late of Glenard and Cashelgarran, Co.Sligo, on August 14, 2017. Cyril, husband of the late Frances; deeply regretted by his loving daughters Alison and Ruth and son Clive, grandchildren Karen, Laura, Barry, Adam and Amaya, daughter-in-law Meryl , son-in-law Bernard, sister-in-law Daisy, brothers-in-laws Nevin and Jimmy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Josephs Funeral Home, Borrisokane this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm with removal to the Methodist Church, Cloughjordan arriving at 8pm. Funeral service on Wednesday at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Modreeney Graveyard immediately afterwards. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Nenagh Hosiptal.