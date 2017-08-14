Tipperary Racecourse Colour Run a huge success

For the second year Tipperary Racecourse held their Charity Colour Run last Friday the 11th August and under the starting orders of former Munster and Ireland Rugby legend Alan Quinlan the night was a huge success.

In just 2 years of hosting the run Tipperary Racecourse has raised just under €100,000 for charities, with this year’s benefactors being the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town, and Pieta House.

Andrew Hogan, Tipperary Racecourse Manager, thanked everyone who took part on the night.

“Tipperary Racecourse is proud to be able to support the two charities in hosting the event, and we would like to thank all the companies who donated as well as everyone who ran, walked or crawled for their hard work in collecting sponsorship. The money raised will go a long way to ensuring that the two charities continue supporting the community here in Tipperary.

“We think everyone who was there on Friday enjoyed themselves, from the racing fans, to the participants in the Run, to those who stuck around for the music from the Riptide Movement and Handipak. The energy around the course was amazing and it was great to see everyone out to support the charities,” added Mr Hogan. If anyone looking for more details on how the night went please check out Tipperary Racecourse on Facebook or contact Robert Dunne, Tipperary Racecourse Operations Manager, Tel: 00353 86 3603241 Email: info@tipperaryraces.ie