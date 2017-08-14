Tipperary's Deputy Alan Kelly welcomes HSE's acquisition of a site for new Nenagh nursing home

The announcement that the HSE has secured a site beside Nenagh Hospital for a new nursing home has been welcomed by locla TD Alan Kelly.

'I'm absolutely delighted that this state of the art 50-bed facility which I announced €9m funding for while a Government Minister in January last year, will be built beside Nenagh Hospital,” he said,

The HSE has secured a 3.5 acre site beside the hospital for the facility and Deputy Kelly thanked them for their “tireless work and perseverance” in delivering this site.

The new facility will not just double the bed capacity of St Conlon's but will also provide a range of other services, including respite and rehabilitation beds and facilities.

“It is absolutely necessary that this purpose built facility advances over the coming years in order to meet HIQA requirements,” he said.

Deputy Kelly said that the facility's proximity to the hospital will greatly benefit the residents of the nursing home with the co-location allowing for patient treatments more seamlessly.

“St Conlon's Home is a great facility with wonderful staff. A number of years ago, we had a fight to save the current facility and we did through extra funding and staff being provided. Now we will have a state-of-the-art, purpose built facility in the perfect location in Nenagh that will benefit people for decades to come. The project will go to planning and design stage next,” he said.

The current St Conlon's site in the centre of the town will remain in HSE hands and, Deputy Kelly said that he understood there was much demand and discussion regarding using it in the future to provide better mental health services in the North Tipperary area.