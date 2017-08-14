Heritage Week 2017 in Tipperary 19th to 27th August

A record number of events have been registered for National Heritage Week (19th-27th August) in Tipperary which always has a fantastic selection of events to choose from.

Following the national theme of Natural Heritage there will be an evening stroll through the Cabragh Wetlands accompanied by song and music There will a talk on 19th century landscaping of historic Glengarra Wood along with a talk on bee-keeping and foraging. There will be free entry to Roscrea Castle and Damer House on 20th and 27th August and a fascinating talk about local natural cures in the Lorrha Community Shop on 23rd August. Find out more about Slieveardagh’s mining past with a fully guided tour of the mining structures…this fascinating tour will be led by locals and ex-miners.

These are just some of the many local events available to the people of Tipperary during National Heritage Week.

Two special events to watch out for is National Wild Child day 23rd August when events have been planned to encourage children (and their parents!) to get outdoors and find out more about their local natural environment. While on Sunday 27thAugust National Heritage Week in conjunction with the Local Authority Waters and Communities Offices are asking you to take time to explore your local streams, rivers, lakes and beaches in the first National Water Heritage Day

Coordinated by the Heritage Council, National Heritage Week is Ireland’s most popular cultural event and this year over 450,000 people are expected to participate in over 2,000 heritage events around the country. Most of the events are free so that heritage can be accessed and appreciated by all.

This year National Heritage Week aims to highlight the work of many local organisations and voluntary groups who work tirelessly to preserve our wonderful natural heritage.

In 2016 the Heritage Council undertook research on biodiversity awareness and understanding. The findings show that while 84% of people are willing to do their bit to contribute to improving biodiversity in Ireland BUT 60% of people do not know what actions to take.

National Heritage Week aims to show people how they can play their part in protecting our natural heritage all year long from making our gardens pollinator-friendly to volunteering for local clean ups and citizen science projects. It is an opportunity to learn how we can protect our endangered species and habitats and see how the work and commitment of local communities is conserving nature, for us and for future generations.

National Heritage Week is part of European Heritage Days. These are a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Union in which over forty countries participate each year. The main aim of European Heritage Days is to promote awareness of our built, natural and cultural heritage and to promote Europe’s common cultural heritage.

For more information about National Heritage Week 2017 visit www.heritageweek.ie