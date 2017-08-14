Tipperary Deaths Monday 14th August

The late Timothy Looby

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) Looby, Blind Street, Tipperary Town and late of Ballinard, Shronell, Co, Tipperary, on August 13th, 2017, in the tender care of the matron and staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Timothy (Tim), predeceased by his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his cousin Betty, relatives Bill, Anne, Faye and James, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Monday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.



The late Robert (Robbie) Culhane

The death has occurred of Robert (Robbie) Culhane, James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town, on August 12, 2017. Robert (Robbie), predeceased by his wife Anna. Sadly missed by his loving family; daughter Samantha, son Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.



The late Nonie (Nora) Corrigan

The death has occurred of Nonie (Nora) Corrigan (née Moran), formerly of Glenbrook Road, Navan Road, Dublin 7, and Ballyscanlon, Kilbarron, Coolbawn, Nenagh. (Peacefully) Nonie (Nora) predeceased by her husband James. Much loved mother of daughters Anne, Margaret, Brigid, Mary, Clare and Patricia. sons-in- law, partner, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening 14 August at Murphy's Field, Kilbarron from 6pm to 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, 15 August to Kilbarron Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Michael de Longue

The death has occurred of Michael de Longue, Davis Avenue, Clonmel, on 12th August 2017 peacefully after a short illness in South Tipperary General Hospital. Husband of the late Mary de Longue. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Marcelle and Jennifer, son Henry, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Robert, Eva, Harry and Hannah, great-granddaughter Poppy, brothers, sisters sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Resurrection. Requiem Mass at 11am Tuesday with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.