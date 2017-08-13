Cashel gears up for Féile Fidelma

Fans of medieval Cashel super sleuth Sister Fidelma are gearing up for this year's Féile Fidelma Festival in the City of the Kings, where many of Fidelma's mysteries are set.

Running from the 8th to the 10th of September, this year's host setting is Brú Ború on the Saturday and Sunday from 9.30 a.m, with an official opening in the Vicar’s Choral, Rock of Cashel at 7pm on the Friday beforehand.

The history of Cashel and Munster in the 7th Century A.D. comes alive for readers around the world through the Sr. Fidelma series of mystery novels by Peter Tremayne.

Sr. Fidelma, a Dálaigh, is the fictional sister of King Colgú of Munster. The growing popularity of the books and short stories has spurred a renewed interest in 7th Century Ireland by bringing to life events of the past from the university lecture rooms to a wider audience.

Cashel Arts Festival is proud to host the 6th gathering of members of the International Sister Fidelma Society as well as fans of the series from Europe, Canada, Japan and South America and Ireland.

The author, Peter Tremayne, will be in attendance and talk on Fidelma.

The weekend comprises of a series of talks, workshops, and visits to the ancient site at Knockgraffon (original place for the crowning of the Kings of Munster) as well as an outreach programme in the Library and local schools. Speakers include T.V Scriptwriter Marteinn Thorisson, Nancy Marck Cantwell, Chair of English Daemen College, Amherst, New York, Dr. Kevin Murray, U.C.C.

Weekend and day rates available – full details on www.cashelartsfest.com and follow link to Feile Fidelma

Seán Canney, TD and former Minister for State at the Office of Public works will be the guest speaker at the opening of the weekend at 7.30p.m. in the Vicar’s Choral.