Vogue in the Afternoon - a celebration of art and fashion in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland

As the world famous Kilkenny Arts Festival approaches, the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny, together with Breast Cancer Ireland, is organising a very special afternoon of Art & Fashion. On Thursday, 17th August from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, ‘Vogue in the Afternoon’, hosted by leading Irish fashion stylist Laura Mullett, will take place in the hotel’s newest space, The Terrace.

The fashion show and Prosecco Afternoon Tea is part of the hotel’s ongoing sponsorship of the Festival, which also includes the sponsorship of the Mick O’Dea Exhibition taking place with the artist in residence in the Home Rule Club on John’s Street, Kilkenny. The Newpark is also hosting a free art exhibition at the hotel from the 7th to 31st of August by award winning Irish artist Gill O’Shea, featuring a collection of vibrant portraits of some of Hollywood’s female style icons from the last century.

With all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Ireland, ‘Vogue in the Afternoon’ will include a talk from Gill O’Shea on her collection, as well as stunning fashion from the region styled by Laura Mullett, giving a nod to some of the style icons featured in Gill’s collection.

On the collection, artist Gill O’Shea stated “’Vogue in the Afternoon’ offers the viewer a space to experience bold portraits of a selection of leading females of Hollywood in an alternative gallery setting in the luxurious lobby of the Newpark Hotel and I am looking forward to meeting as many art and fashion lovers as possible at this very special fundraising event.”

Mark Dunne, GM of the Newpark Hotel stated “The Kilkenny Arts Festival puts our city on a global platform and we are delighted to play our part in supporting this great activity which acts as a magnet for the region. As well as our sponsorship of one of the flagship events in the city, the Mick O’Dea Exhibition, we are delighted to be hosting our own exhibition at the hotel with Gill O’Shea’s portrait collection of some of Hollywood’s iconic and beautiful actresses.”

On the charity event, Mark added “Gill has kindly given of her time for this special charity event and we thought why not tie in art and fashion, as well as giving art and fashion lovers a chance to have some fun and relaxation in our new Terrace with a very special Afternoon Tea in aid of a charity which helps so many people in this area and throughout Ireland.”

Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland said “The Newpark has always been a great supporter of the work that we do and we are delighted to be the beneficiaries of this special event. It comes at a very opportune time as well for us as we prepare for the Great Pink Run in Kilkenny on the 10th of September. Hopefully some of the ladies enjoying their special Afternoon Tea might be inspired to participate in September when we are back in Kilkenny.”

For anyone who would like to view the collection but who cannot attend on the day, from the 7th to 31st of August, the paintings will be displayed in the hotel, and to celebrate the collaboration, the Newpark is organising a special Afternoon Tea menu, which will be served everyday from 12pm to 3pm, specially designed to celebrate the glamour and vogue of a bygone era.

Tickets for ‘Vogue in the Afternoon’ are priced €35 each and include a goodie bag. Tickets are on sale at the hotel and on Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/2vdiG7i

For further information on the event visit the hotel’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewparkHotel/

For further information on Breast Cancer Ireland visit www.breastcancerireland.com