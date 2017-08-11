Roscrea Heritage Society August line-up

Preparations are well under way for National Heritage Week which takes place from Saturday 19th – Sunday 27th August 2017.

The following is a list of events being organised by Roscrea Heritage Society. Our events are all inclusive and free of charge.

“Taste your Heritage walking tour”; Monday 21st August 3pm - 4pm.

Meeting point (Castle Courtyard Roscrea from 2.45pm). Join Dick Conroy for an informative tour of Roscrea, taking in some of our beautiful heritage sights and stories as you wander around Ireland’s third oldest town. Emphasis will be given to people and places on this year’s tour. There will also be a short 20 question quiz just for fun and goody bags for the children. We would encourage all attending to wear a high vis vest.

Tour of Fancroft Mill and Gardens; Wednesday 23rd August 10.30am – 1.30pm.

Located on a tributary of the Little Brosna River, you are invited to explore this hidden gem situated just 4km outside Roscrea.

Visitors will enjoy a well-illustrated presentation of the site, a guided tour of the mill complex, followed by a guided exploration of the extensive gardens.

Transport will be provided and light refreshments will be served on the day. The bus will leave Castle St Roscrea at 10.15am sharp and will return to Roscrea at 2pm approx. Places are limited and must be booked through Roscrea Heritage Society only.

Rambling House: Thursday 24th August 6pm – 9.30pm.

You are invited to Join Séamus Moloughney and friends for a very enjoyable evening of “stories, songs and rhymes from the rare ould times” in the beautiful setting of Roscrea Castle Courtyard. Bring a friend and a song!

Country market bake sale: Friday 25th August 10.am – 2pm.

Here you will find a fantastic selection of home baked goods and produce brought to you by members of Roscrea Country Market who have been trading from the Abbey Hall every Friday for over fifty years. Enjoy a cuppa and a chat with friends while sampling some of the finest baked goods around.

Intercultural Day: Saturday 26th August 12 Midday – 2pm

This event is sponsored by the Department of Justice and Equality. Members of all nationalities in and around the Roscrea area are invited to showcase their culture through traditional music, song, dance and food to name a few.

This promises to be a great family friendly event with face painting and children’s entertainment on the day. It will also be a great opportunity to learn something new about the many cultures that make up our community.

“Roscrea, my hearts home”

An exhibition brought to you by Joe Moloughney. Do you have pride in your people? Do you have pride in your place? Would you like to have items that hold memories of people and places from your town displayed? Joe believes that every street, every community, every club and organisation has a history that should be recorded and preserved and so he is starting a project in conjunction with Roscrea Heritage Society that will in time, give all of Roscrea the opportunity to show through letters, memorabilia, and photographs of parents, grandparents, friends or whatever it may be that makes a place or person in Roscrea special for you. Over time all areas will be covered and all material gathered will be put on display.

The first exhibition will be displayed in John’s tower, and will include Chapel Lane, Limerick St and the Limerick Rd. If you have any items you would like displayed please contact Roscrea Heritage Society through any of the contact details below.

All items will be recorded and returned in the same condition they are received. For more details on this project or any of our events please contact Roscrea Heritage Society. New members are most welcome.

Email – roscreaheritagesociety@gmail.com

Facebook – Roscrea Heritage Society

Mobile, Pamela – 085 7114183