Roscrea Comhaltas in Munster Fleadh

Congratulations to members of Roscrea Comhaltas who competed recently in the Munster Fleadh Cork.

A great weekend was had by all with our marching band coming home as Munster Champions!

None of this would have been possible without their dedicated mentors, Carol Thompson, Bríd Barry, Pat Flanagan and Suzanne Costello.

The hours, weeks and months they put into practice really showed on the day, as the youngest of our members aged just seven right up to our teen members, marched with confidence through the streets of Cork. A special mention goes to the parents who have shown their support every step of the way. Next stop All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil Ennis!

Well done to the following competitors who placed in solos & groups and will go on to represent Roscrea in the All Ireland finals. Ann Callanan dancers: (1st place - O18 8 hand Céilí dancers, 1st & 2nd place 4 hand Céilí dancers) Darragh Carey Kennedy (1st Mandolin, 2nd Miscellaneous, member of the winning senior Céilí band) Colm Brussels (Qualified in Senior Grúpa) Teresa Maher (2nd Bodhrán, 3rd whistle) William Holmes (1st Mouth Organ) Caoimhe Flannery (Qualified in Comhrá) Saoirse Flannery (Qualified in Comhrá)