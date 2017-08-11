'Get Citizens Online' with Knockanrawley Resource Centre, Tipperary town 

Knockanrawley Resource Centre are currently recruting for their ' Getting Citizens on Line' programme.

The next class will commence on Thursday, September 7th, at 10am to 12 noon.

The course will run over five Thursday mornings, namely the 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th September, and Tuesday 3rd October 2017.

This programme is free of charge and is aimed at beginners with the focus being on how to access the nternet and send an email.

To book your place or for more information, contact Mary Moloney on 062 52688.

Meanwhile, our Parent, Baby and Toddler group will start back after the summer break on Tuesday, September 19th and will run each Tuesday morning from 11am - 12.30pm.

Please come along, all are welcome.