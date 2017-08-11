August exhibition in Cashel library by Lisa Gedigk

For the month of August Cashel library is hosting an exhibition of beautiful acrylics by Upperchurch based artist, Lisa Gedigk.

“I have been creative all my life and started at seven years old to crochet and draw pictures from comic books,” says Lisa.

“From here on it took over, and the next fifty years I spent working on crochet, knitting and sewing.”

Lisa continued working in handcrafts, selling many in local shops. She also attended art classes but did not pursue this until recently when she felt the desire to change her medium and started painting.

“Using acrylics with a palette knife created endless possibilities for me. The colours are bright and vibrant and complement all kinds of paintings”.

Living in the hills of Upperchurch, where days and nights can be long over the winter-time, gives Lisa the opportunity to indulge in her new found artistic expression.

Meanwhile, Simone from Storygate returns to Cashel Library with two Under the Sea themed storytimes on Friday next, the 11th of August. These events are free, but booking is essential. To book your place, contact Cashel library on 062 63825. Dressing as a pirate is encouraged!

Cashel Library also held its annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic recently (July 27th), in not so glorious sunshine! We managed to stay outdoors for 10 minutes before rain forced us indoors.

Thankfully we could return outside to enjoy ice-cream from Lavita's ice-cream van.

Craft Circle in Cashel Library every Wednesday at 10am. The craft circle is ideal for anyone who has an interest in any craft form; be it crochet, quilting, knitting or card-making. It is an opportunity for enthusiasts to learn from other member’s or to pass on their own pearls of wisdom. All are welcome.