Fundraising walk and fun day for Marguerite

Loop Walk and Fun Day in aid of Marguerite Callaghan Webster and Family, will take place on Sunday, 27th August.

There will be a 6k Walk through the beautiful Islands Loop. Registration for Walk is 12.30pm sharp in the Mill Family Resource Centre, €5 per adults, kids are free.

Following this, there will be a Family Fun Day in the Resource Centre with BBQ, Monster Raffle, Disco, Bouncy Castle, Face Painting, Penalty Shoot Out and much more.

For more information, please contact Caroline 087 2323805 or Valerie 086 1656915.

A great day guaranteed for all the family, please come and support.