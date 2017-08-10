Selling price of Tipperary comedian, Pat Shortt's home has been reduced to €1.2m

THE home of the Thurles actor and comedian Pat Shortt has been further reduced to €1.2 million - less than half its purchase price of €2.7 million during the boom.

The contemporary four-bed property, the Worlds End in Castleconnell, on the banks of the River Shannon, was put on the market for €1.65 million this March.

It has now been re-advertised for €1.2m through joint agents Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes and Sherry Fitzgerald Limerick.

The former D’Unbelievables and Killinaskully star, who achieved critical acclaim in roles for Garage and Smalltown, has lived in the property with his family, including daughter Fay and Lily Rose and son Ludaigh, for over a decade.

Ailbhe O’Malley, of Sherry Fitzgerald in Limerick, said the property has already attracted interest from an international and Irish, and they expect a fresh wave of interest with the new price-tag.

Dating back to 1750, Ms O’Malley said the property is “a house of two halves, in blending the charm of the old and new”.

“It is a lovely family home that is ready to walk into. It’s in a very private setting, on a beautiful waterfront, which is another major selling point, and it really needs to be viewed as the photographs don’t adequately do it just,” she said.

Featuring stunning views and situated on 5.5 acres, Kickham Street, Thurles native said he has “loved living in Castleconnell.”

“It’s a lovely village and was a popular holiday resort for Limerick’s wealthy denizens, which explains the number of Georgian homes that were built along this stretch of the Shannon,” said Mr Shortt.

The property is set in from the road, behind a pale blue lodge, affording the new owner peace and tranquility in a private setting, according to the agents.

When not travelling extensively for his work, he said he has always enjoyed being able to launch his boat at the end of the garden “and head up the Shannon to do some fishing for trout, salmon or pike.”

The property has been “tastefully extended and refurbished to an extremely high standard incorporating contemporary living with the charm of this Georgian house”.

The original house was renovated and substantially extended by the Shortt family in 2006, when it was purchased for €2.7m. The kitchen was designed by Gaggenau, the German manufacturer of high-end home appliances. “During the day, natural light pours from a fully retractable wall of French doors - while at night, programmable mood lighting can be controlled via the nearest device to hand,” said the agents.

The property features a formal dining room, drawing room, music room, with “an open-plan living space unlike any other", as well as a home gym, wet-room, steam-room and studio.

A gravelled driveway passes the original gate lodge, leading to the front and rear courtyards.