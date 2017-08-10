Tipperary man dies in road traffic accident

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic accident in which a Tipperary man lost his life.

The accident, which occurred at Glanmire, County Cork yesterday evening resulted in the death of 25 years old John Fleming, a native of Skough, Carrick-on-Suir.

Mr. Fleming was fatally injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car. According to Gardai he was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.