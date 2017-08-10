Tipperary businessman Ivan Cremins of Monard passes away

The death has occured of prominent Tipperary businessman Ivan Cremins from Monard.

Mr Cremins, of Acraboy House, Monard, and Caherdavin, Limerick, died this Wednesday, August 9.

He ran the hugely successful Ivans retail store in Caherdavin for close to 40 years until it ceased trading in 2014.

The store, not far from Gaelic Grounds, would be familiar to Tipperary GAA fans.

His shop was widely used by people from across the city and county, with people coming from miles around to sample its famous cream-cakes and crumbed ham.

“He really looked after the community. He was great for giving out donations without anyone knowing to local groups. He also had a great way with people. He was an excellent businessman. But he would always do this, " said Caherdavin Community Centre manager Mags Brown.

She noted how Caherdavin Cross, where Ivan’s shop is located, became more popularly known in the area as Ivan’s Cross.

Ivan later moved his shop into event and outdoor catering, while a post office also opened in the landmark shop on Ennis Road.

Early in 2014, after falling into financial difficulties, the shop closed. It later reopened under new management, with Ivan’s son, Christian, one of the employees.

Ivan passed away peacefully at The Park Nursing Home. He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Maud, daughter Kate, son Christian, sister Fidelma, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

He will be reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (August 10) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Friday, August 11, for 11am Mass.

His burial takes place after in SS Peter & Paul’s Churchyard, Bruff. House private. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.