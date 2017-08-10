Actor Jim Carrey wins right to disclose medical records of ex Tipperary girlfriend, Cathriona White

Actor Jim Carrey's lawyers have won the right to obtain the medical records of his former girlfriend, Cathriona White, who hailed from Cappawhite, in west Co. Tipperary.

Ms White’s family are taking an action against the Canadian-American actor after Ms White died from a fatal overdose of prescription drugs two years ago.

Lawyers for Cathriona’s husband Mark Burton and her mother Brigid Sweetmen, claim the actor used his "wealth, influence and celebrity status" to provide the medication.

But lawyers for Mr Carrey (55) have argued that Ms White had been taking medication for a separate treatment.

Mr Burton and Ms Sweetman’s legal team attempted to prevent disclosure of Ms White’s medical records on privacy grounds. However, a Judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court this week directed that they should be disclosed.

Also at issue is whether Mr Carrey transmitted diseases to Ms White, after allegedly testing positive for Herpes under a false name.

Mr Carrey’s lawyer claimed that his client “absolutely did not transmit any herpes” and “he did not give her his pain medication and she could access her own.”

Mr Carrey, who denies all allegations, will face a 20-day jury trial under the Drug Dealer Liability Act from April 26th.

Mr Carrey attended and was a pallbearer at Ms White’s funeral in her native Cappawhite, in October 2015.