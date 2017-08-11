Tipperary drivers get a chance to test out RSA simulator at Tullamore Show

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has confirmed that it will have a large presence at Tullamore Show this Sunday, August 13.

The largest one-day agricultural event in the country will feature the RSA’s Road Safety Interactive Shuttle and Roll-Over Simulator, in addition to an information marquee and demonstration area on site to assist, inform and educate attendees on a range of road safety related issues.

The RSA will also be distributing free high-visibility vests to encourage road users to be safe, be seen. The vests will be distributed following a number of live demonstrations that will take place throughout the day in the RSA marque.

"The RSA considers the Tullamore Show an excellent opportunity to spread the road safety message. We will be on site all day, so please come and speak to us at our information marquee, attend one of our many demonstrations taking place throughout the day and don’t forget to try out our Road Safety Interactive Shuttle and Roll-Over Simulator, said RSA CEO Moyagh Murdock.

The RSA information marqueewill include information on An Garda Síochána, Check It Fits, Driver Education, Road Safety Education in schools, Emergency Services Driving Standard, Medical Fitness to Drive, Driver Testing and Licensing, Vehicle Standards and Enforcement



The primary aim of the Road Safety Interactive Shuttle is to provide the public and other target audiences with the chance to interact with various road safety campaigns and to spread the message about the importance of road safety.

Accompanying the Interactive Shuttle is the Roll-Over Simulator. This simulator continues to be a highly effective tool in encouraging people to use safety belts.

The simulator is a car body fitted to a rotating hydraulic platform. Participants sit into the simulator and experience a half or a full rotation.

The ‘simulation’ demonstrates the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seatbelt correctly in the event of collision. Demonstrations using life size mannequins will also show the impact of not wearing a seatbelt.

On the Interactive Shuttle, you can: Practice your driving and hazard perception skills on our car, motorbike, & bicycle simulators; Enjoy a fully interactive road safety educational experience; Experience first-hand the dangers of driving and texting, and driver fatigue in our virtual reality pods; Practice safe cycling skills on our state of the art bicycle simulator; See how driving environments and speed affect your braking distances on the brake reaction timer; Practice the driver theory test; Test your fancy footwork by dancing to the Safe Cross Code; Take a road safety quiz in the activity zone; Learn about tyre safety.



RSA staff will also be on hand to offer advice on the correct use of agricultural equipment or machinery and answer any queries on vehicle safety standards such as towing capacity, braking rules, lighting laws and vehicle maintenance requirements.

The RSA will be located at Road 5 at the Tullamore Show.