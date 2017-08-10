Tipperary showjumpers the toast of opening day at Dublin Horse Show

Showjumpers from Tipperary were the toast of the opening day at the 2017 Dublin Horse Show when they scored a double victory.

Olympian Greg Broderick from Ballypatrick Stables led the field when he took the opening event aboard Zuidam.

He was quickly followed by Cashel's Shane Breen who won the Sports Ireland Classic, a 1.60 jump-off class aboard Ipswich van de Wolfsakker.

Eighteen combinatons qualified for the jump off against the clock and Breen was last to go and went clear in a winning time.

Breen is a member of the five man Irish squad for the Aga Khan Trophy with the four man team due to be announced today.



Tipperary town's Denis Lynch is also in contention for a place on the team for the most prestigious prize of the week at the show.