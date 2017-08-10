Tipperary deaths Thursday 10th August

The late Frank Scullin

The death has occurred of Frank Scullin, Ashtown, Dublin and Thurles, formerly of Mary Willies Pub, Longford Pass, Thurles, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie née Condon (Thurles), son Anthony, sisters Emily O' Farrelly (Dublin) and Betty Devlin (Belfast), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 11th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 12th August, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Jim Hickey

The death has occurred of Jim Hickey, 2 Green Street, Roscrea, and formerly of Green Street, Birr, Co. Offaly. Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only Donations to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Alice Walsh

The death has occurred of Alice (Allie) Walsh (née Gough), O'Hickey Place, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir today, Thursday, August 10th, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Rathgormack Church. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday, August 11th, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Ivan Cremins

The death has occurred of Ivan Cremins, Ivans, Caherdavin, Limerick and Acraboy House, Monard, Co. Tipperary. Ivan passed away peacefully at The Park Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maud, daughter Kate, son Christian, sister Fidelma, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (August 10th) from 5.30-7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Friday (August 11th) for 11am Mass. Burial after in SS Peter & Paul’s Churchyard, Bruff. House private. Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Mary Landers

The death has occurred of Mary Landers, Alley Close, Clogheen, August 7th 2017. Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Friday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

May their souls rest in peace