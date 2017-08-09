Tipperary's Greg Broderick shines at 2017 Dublin Horse Show

The first international show jumping competition of the 2017 Dublin Horse Show was won today by Tipperary’s Greg Broderick aboard Zuidam.

Day one saw good crowds, great weather and a brilliant atmosphere, as people flocked to the RDS grounds for this summer staple.

In today’s Masterclass in the Simmonscourt Arena, National Hunt jockeys Robbie Power and Paul Carberry got to grips with the finer points of show jumping under the wise stewardship of Swedish show jumping legend Yogi Bresiner – Paul Carberry will be making his international show jumping debut this evening in the “International 7 & 8 Year Old” Class.

While in the Main Arena, making his Irish debut, Lorenzo the Flying Frenchman wowed crowds with his unique and stunning show of incredible horsemanship.

To cap all this off, the first international show jumping competition of the Show was won by Tipperary’s Greg Broderick aboard Zuidam.

Commenting on the opening day Michael Duffy, CEO of the RDS said: “We’ve had great crowds today, some excellent show jumping, the Masterclass has proven very popular and Lorenzo’s skill and horsemanship is so impressive that he had crowds of people watching his warm-up. Yesterday we held a forum on Brexit and what it might mean for the sport horse industry – it has been interesting to see the reverberations of this today, as it has been the topic of interest around the ground.

"Tomorrow we welcome a new addition to the Show with the Anglesea Serpentine Stakes. The €50,000 prize fund is sure to attract a very high standard of competitor. It is of course, also Ladies Day and the Dundrum Town Centre Ladies day prize of €10,000 in vouchers is sure to attract competitors of different nature. We also have a true legend of eventing, Lucinda Green, hosting tomorrow’s Masterclass which is sure to be another hit with many.”