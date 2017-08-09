Military Cross awarded to Tipperary man on display during heritage week

Do you want to see an original Military Cross medal or hear about the lore of Irish trees?

On Monday 21st August, Heritage week is marked by Tipperary Studies with a dual event in The Source, Thurles. The Military Cross medal awarded to Fr Edmond Kelly, native of New Inn, Cashel is going on display at 6.30pm. Fr. Kelly volunteered for service as an army chaplain during WW1. He was awarded the Military Cross for 'conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty' on 16 August 1917 at East of Ypres. He continued as army chaplain until 1920 before returning to pastoral duties. He became PP in Killenaule in 1937 and was buried there in 1955.

At 7.30 pm, in his talk 'Trees at home and abroad' George Cunningham will take his audience to visit the many tree treasures of home and discuss the lore of the tree in Irish history. He will also travel to far flung places to introduce trees such as the redwoods and bristlecone pines of California.

So come, join us in The Source for a most entertaining evening which includes the usual cup of tea and chat.