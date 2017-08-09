Tipperary's Deputy Alan Kelly welcomes work on Nenagh Courthouse

Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly has welcomed the news that work on the courthouse in Nenagh will get underway to expand the services.

“I am delighted that work will take place on the courthouse in Nenagh,” he said.

The works will see the provision of a full time office for the Circuit Court.

The contract has been awarded to Roscrea building firm, Frank Murray Builders and work will start this month, and are due to be completed in September.

“This is good news for the area, as prior to this Circuit Court business was carried out through the courthouse in Clonmel or Limerick,” said Deputy Kelly.