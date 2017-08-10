Templemore Active Retirement trip to Dublin

The Templemore Active Retirement group arrived by train last week to beautiful Malahide just after a torrential shower of rain.

But as soon as the Templemore party arrived the sun shone. Fred awaited the group with his chu chu train to whisk them to Malahide Castle which is surrounded by 268 acres of woodland, park and walled garden.

He gave a very informative talk on the history of Malahide and its village. A very articulate young gentleman then gave them a most interesting guided tour of the castle which was inhabited by the Talbots for nearly 800 years until 1975 when it was taken over by Fingal Council.

Lunch was at the Avoca Food Hall and Café. After a stroll around the gardens their chu chu awaited for their return to the Railway Station. Fred assured them all that they brought Sunshine to Malahide on the day. It was a lovely trip.