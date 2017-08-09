Tipperary's link to the late music legend Glen Campbell

Tipperary musicians have being paying tribute to the music legend Glen Campbell, who died this Tuesday following a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Few people would have been aware that Glen had a Tipperary connection, with his mother, Carrie Dell Stone coming from the Premier County.

It is not known exactly what part of Tipperary she came from as the name Stone is not common here, but it is more prevalent in South Tipperary than North Tipperary, with 95 recorded Stones in Cashel, Killenaule, Cahir, Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir.

There are only 10 recorded in the north around Templemore and Roscrea.

It was a connection, Campbell always remembered and in a 2014 documentary Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me, it was mentioned how it formed part of his musical heritage. His father, John Wesley, was of Scottish descent.

Musician and county councillor Hughie McGrath said that anybody who picked up a guitar over the last 50 years would have been influenced by Glen Campbell.

"There isn't a house in Ireland that didn't have a Glen Campbell record in it at some stage," he said.

"He left a great mark, a fantastic music legacy," said Cllr McGrath, who said the documentary showed how he was trying to live with Alzheimer's.

"He did a lot to highlight the disease," he sad.

Cllr McGrath said the documentary showed Campbell had a "fantastic personality" and that he came across as a "decent, respectful and kind person".

"It is a sad day. The bed of Heaven to him," said Cllr McGrath.